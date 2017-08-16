Flags and wreaths burnt on Bogside bonfire

Image caption Union flags and the flags of other nations were burned on the bonfire near the Lecky Road

Flags and poppy wreaths have been burnt on controversial nationalist bonfire in Londonderry and some bottles and rocks were thrown during minor disturbances.

Union flags and Army flags were placed on the pyre near Lecky Road, along American and Israeli national flags and flags of loyalist paramilitary groups.

Bonfires are lit in some nationalist areas on 15 August each year to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

The Lecky Road fire was built on council-owned land without permission.

Image caption The bonfire near Lecky Road was lit around 23:00 BST on Tuesday

The Housing Executive installed fencing beside nearby houses in order to protect residents ahead of the fire being lit.

A significant police presence is in the area after trouble near the Lecky Road site on Monday night.

During Monday's disorder, petrol bombs were thrown at police and rocks and bottles were used to attack people who had gathered to watch the bonfire from the city walls.

On Tuesday night, a number of bottles and stones were thrown to and from the walls, which overlook the bonfire.

'Calm restored'

The police moved people away from the area, and the disorder ended within minutes.

A PSNI spokesperson said the situation was "brought quickly under control and calm is now restored".

The blaze was one of three large 15 August bonfires set alight in the city on Tuesday night.

Image caption A separate, controlled bonfire without any flags or emblems was built a short distance away

A controlled bonfire, without any flags, was organised as part of a community festival - the Gasyard Feile.

Crowds of families with young children attended the event, which included a set by the Irish folk band, Kila.

However, on the outskirts of the Creggan estate, another bonfire was covered with union flags and Northern Ireland flags.

Image caption Flags were also burnt on a bonfire on the outskirts of the Creggan estate

In recent years, efforts have been made to replace nationalist bonfires in Derry and Belfast with family fun days and live music.

However, attempts by community workers to encourage other bonfire builders to attend the Gasyard Feile broke down last week.