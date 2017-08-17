Thousands receiving A-level results in Northern Ireland

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Many students are expected to go to their school to find out their results

About 30,000 students in Northern Ireland are receiving their A-level and AS-level grades on Thursday.

Of those, about 13,000 are finding out their A-level results.

Students can find out many of their grades online from 07:00 BST but many are still expected to go to their schools to find out how they fared in person.

The overall results for Northern Ireland will be available from 09:30.

They are expected to show that local students continue to outperform their counterparts in England and Wales.

In 2016, for instance, A* or A grades were achieved in 29.5% of A-level entries in Northern Ireland.

That compared with 25.8% in England and Wales.

Image copyright PA Image caption Northern Ireland students are expected to continue to outperform those in England and Wales

There will also be interest in whether the performance gap between girls and boys widens, and which subjects are most popular.

Many of those getting their results have already applied to university and will have their place confirmed if they get the grades they need.

However, figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) show a 4% fall in Northern Irish students applying to go to university this year.

Student advice sessions

Both Queen's University in Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) will operate telephone inquiry lines for applicants about their results.

Students can call UU's inquiry line on 028 7028 7028 on Thursday and Friday, and the university is holding an advice day at all four campuses on Friday.

As of Thursday morning, the university had a small number of places for approximately 39 courses available through clearing.

QUB's enquiry line is on 028 9097 3838 and it will operate on Thursday and Friday, and on selected days over the following weeks.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Are you getting your A-level results this week?

The university is holding advice sessions on Monday 21 August and Monday 28 August in the Whitla Hall between 14:00 and 17:00.

Many students getting their grades will also pursue other options including apprenticeships, entry into further education, employment or a gap year.

The Department for the Economy's careers service will run an extended online advice facility from 09:00 to 19:30 on Thursday and Friday.

Careers advisers are also available by phone on 0300 200 7820.

BBC News NI will also be hosting a special Facebook Live to answer any questions that students and parents might have.

Please join us on Friday 18 August at 10:00 and put your questions to our panel of experts.