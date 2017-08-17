Belfast City Hospital staff suspended over C. diff outbreak

Image caption The staff were suspended as part of an internal inquiry into how the bacteria emerged at a ward in the hospital

Two members of staff at the City Hospital in Belfast have been suspended in the wake of a C. Difficile outbreak a number of months ago.

The move is part of an internal inquiry into how the bacteria emerged at a ward in the hospital and how the outbreak was managed.

C. diff is a bacterium that causes extreme diarrhoea in some patients.

In a statement, the Belfast Health Trust said it is "conducting an internal investigation into the issue".

It has sought an independent expert "to chair this process".

In July, a ward at the Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast was closed briefly and two patients affected following a C. diff outbreak.