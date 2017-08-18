Barcelona attack: Limavady woman tells of 'mind-altering' experience

Image copyright AFP

A County Londonderry woman has told of the moment a van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona, yards from where she was sitting outside a bar with her husband.

Shari and Danny Butcher, on holiday in the Spanish city, were among those who fled the scene of Wednesday's attack on Las Ramblas.

Thirteen 13 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the terror attack.

Members of an Irish family are among those who were injured.

"This is mind-altering for me - I can't wait to get home," Mrs Butcher told the BBC.

Shari and Danny Butcher had spent part of their day in the popular Las Ramblas area

Mrs Butcher, from Limavady, said she and her husband were having a drink when they heard a bang.

"Then people started to scream and run towards us, the police were running and blowing whistles," she told BBC Radio Foyle.

"When we heard another loud bang Danny stood up and looked across and saw a couple of people lying on the pavement.

"I got up and ran - everybody was panicking and screaming.

"Danny shouted after me: 'Don't panic.'"

She said she slipped and "had a bit of a panic attack".

"At this point we still didn't know what had happened.

"I just visualised the London attack. It was awful - we could have been killed.

"People from all over the world were there enjoying a holiday."

Husband and wife Norman and Pederlita Putot, who are from the Philippines but who are Irish citizens, were in the city with their Irish-born children, Nathaniel and Pearl.

Las Ramblas was packed with tourists visiting its market stalls, bars and restaurants

Mr Putot and his son are still in hospital in Barcelona, while Mrs Putot and her daughter escaped uninjured.

The five-year-old boy has a broken femur and his father has knee injuries.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said it was a "jihadist attack".

In a linked incident, five suspected terrorists were killed by police in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it was a "miracle" that more Irish people were not hurt in the Barcelona attack.

He said Spain is the main holiday destination for Irish people and the connections between the countries "are really, really strong".

"Nearly two million Irish people this year will travel to Spain on their holidays," Mr Coveney said.

"So at the moment, you can safely say that probably over 300,000 Irish people are in Spain today as we speak.

"In a way it's a miracle that more Irish people weren't involved, given that there are so many Irish people in Spain, Barcelona and Cambrils at this time of year."

Irish citizens are being advised to follow the advice of local authorities.

Anyone with concerns for the safety of people in Barcelona can contact the consular assistance team in the department on 01-4082000 or the Irish embassy in Madrid on +34 914364093.

Flights to the city are unaffected.

A book of condolences for the victims of the attacks will open at Belfast City Hall on Friday afternoon.