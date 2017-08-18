Bleach squirted on girl in Quays Centre car park in Newry

An girl has had bleach squirted on her in Newry.

The incident happened between 21:00 BST and 21:30 BST on Monday, but police have just released details.

They said a group of 11 "males" attacked two girls in the incident in the car park of a cinema at the Quays Centre.

Bleach made contact with the skin of the stomach of one of the girls, but she was not seriously injured. The bleach bottle was then thrown at her.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.