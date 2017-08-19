Battle of the Boyne gun displayed at Museum of Orange Heritage

Image copyright Graham Curry LRPS Image caption Musket on display at the Museum of Orange Heritage believed to have been used in the Battle of the Boyne

The inaugural 'Boyne Day' at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast is being held on Saturday.

Museum curator Dr Jonathan Mattison said it was an initiative to "educate and inform" more people about the legacy of the Orange Order.

Visitors are being treated to a dramatisation of a period camp, weapon displays, and a fife and drum workshop.

One of the museum's prized possessions is a 17th century musket which was once carried by a Jacobite Dragoon.

Image caption The museum allows visitors to learn more about the roots and history of Orangeism in Ireland

It is believed the musket was used in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Dr Mattison said the day was to set the historical context of the Glorious Revolution of 1688-1689, and highlight Northern Ireland's shared history with the Republic of Ireland.

"The occasion will highlight the growing cultural and tourism product associated with the Williamite trail in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," he said.

King William's saddlecloth will also be on display at the event.

The Museum of Orange Heritage on the Cregagh Road in Belfast was officially opened in 2015.

It allows visitors to learn more about the roots and history of Orangeism in Ireland and around the world.