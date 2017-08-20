County Londonderry: Shots fired at house as toddler sleeps

Image caption Police have appealed for information about the shooting

Shots have been fired at a house in Londonderry, where a toddler was asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

The attack happened at about 23:30 BST on Saturday in Rossdowney Drive.

The PSNI said the attack on the occupied house was "extremely reckless" and urged anyone who has any information to come forward.

Det Con Donnell said: "It is very fortunate we are not dealing with a death this morning.

"We believe at least two shots were fired through the front windows of the property."