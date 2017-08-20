Police investigate death of teenager in Omagh

Image copyright Peter Byrne

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman in Omagh.

She was found in a property in the Meelmore Drive area of the County Tyrone town on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and supplying drugs, and is helping police with their enquiries.

Det Con Una McKenna appealed to anyone who has any information in relation to illegal drugs, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

"We know drugs are a real concern for local communities and we understand the misery they can cause to communities, families and to those who get involved in taking them," she said.

"We will continue to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, bring individuals before the courts and work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity. "