Newtownbutler crash: Driver dies and passenger critical

A man has been killed and another man is in a critical condition in hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed in County Fermanagh.

The 22-year-old driver died at the scene of the collision that happened on Clones Road in Newtownbutler at about 20:45 BST on Sunday.

A passenger in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A third man, also in his 20s, was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening.