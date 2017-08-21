Newtownbutler crash: Driver dies and passenger critical
21 August 2017
A man has been killed and another man is in a critical condition in hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed in County Fermanagh.
The 22-year-old driver died at the scene of the collision that happened on Clones Road in Newtownbutler at about 20:45 BST on Sunday.
A passenger in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
A third man, also in his 20s, was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening.