Patrols 'ramped up' after fires at city cemetery

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police are working with Belfast City Council to tackle the ongoing problem

Police say they have "ramped up patrols" to combat anti-social behaviour in a Belfast cemetery.

Fires were lit around graves in the city cemetery at the weekend and gravestones were damaged in acts of vandalism.

Police said they were working with Belfast City Council to tackle the ongoing problem.

A spokesperson for the police said "youths" were responsible in what was becoming "a worrying trend".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have blamed 'youths' for the damage

"Youths, yet again, are lighting fires in and around graves and treating what is meant to be a place to pay respects with complete disregard," they said.

"How would you feel if this was your family's grave?"

They have issued an appeal for information.