When can you see the partial eclipse in Ireland?

Image copyright Martin Heigan

As America prepares for the spectacular sight of a total solar eclipse, stargazers across Ireland will get to enjoy a small slice of the action.

A partial eclipse of the sun will be visible - weather permitting - across the island on Monday evening.

Part of the sun will be obscured as the moon moves across, with up to 13% of the sun's light being blocked out - depending on how far south you are.

In Belfast the partial eclipse will start at 19:39 BST and end at 20:23.

Image copyright Irish Astronomical Association

However, there is unlikely to be a noticeable reduction in light as the partial eclipse will happen near sunset.

Ireland has not experienced a solar eclipse since 1727 and, according to Astronomy Ireland, there will not be one until 2090.

Safety warnings have been issued for those looking to the sky.

"It is dangerous to look at the sun directly, or with any sort of optical aid, unless it has a special safe solar filter," said a spokesperson for the Irish Astronomical Association.