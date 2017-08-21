Belfast Bikes fitted with anti-theft tracking devices

Image caption Belfast's bike scheme has proved very popular since its introduction in 2015

Tracking devices are being installed on Belfast Bikes to try to stop them being stolen, and to improve cycling safety.

Almost 40% of the bikes are currently out of action due to vandalism, or for routine maintenance.

The technology is being installed in 200 of the 576 bikes during the next year to try to keep more on the road.

The public bicycle hire scheme was launched two years ago and, in spite of the vandalism, has proved popular - being used by more than 10,000 people.

The tracking devices, created by Ards-based technology company See.Sense, monitor the whereabouts of the bike, and also gather environmental information about the journey.

"Use of sensor technology allows us to collect never-before-seen data from bikes, including road surface and near-miss events," said the chief executive of See.Sense, Philip McAleese.

"Our ability to communicate this data in a very low power way from the bike is also unique, requiring only the power generated from the bike's own dynamo.

"The benefit of the technology from the cyclist viewpoint is that they do not need to fuss with apps or other devices to contribute data to their city, they simply hop on."

Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister said: "We are delighted to collaborate on this world-first pilot project.

"It allows us to access innovative technology for the collection and analysis of data, which can be applied to make cycling safer and more enjoyable for everyone in our city."

Some 233 of the total stock of 576 Belfast Bikes are currently out of service due to vandalism or routine maintenance.