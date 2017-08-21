Part of man's ear bitten off in Belfast bar

Image caption Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

A man in his 30s has had part of his ear bitten off in a bar on Amelia Street in Belfast city centre.

It happened at about 23:50 BST on Sunday after a fight began on the dance floor.

The suspect is believed to have left in a taxi outside James Street South. He was with a female at the time.

He is described as being 5ft 7in (173cm) tall with short dark hair and a tattoo on his neck.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.