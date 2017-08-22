James Brokenshire won't say when NI talks will resume

Image copyright OLI SCARFF Image caption James Brokenshire said he would "come forward with further information in my own way"

The secretary of state has refused to say when talks aimed at restoring devolution at Stormont will resume.

James Brokenshire said he "would come forward with further information in my own way in respect of the next step around the talks process".

Mr Brokenshire was speaking after meeting business people in Dublin.

He said discussions with the parties later this week and with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on Tuesday would help inform his decision.

The secretary of state added he was going forward with "positive intent" but that "differences firmly do remain".

Sinn Féin's northern leader has written to the UK and Irish governments proposing a formal resumption of power-sharing talks.

Michelle O'Neill suggested parties should be given a tight deadline from next Monday to restore the government.

The Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Simon Hamilton described her proposal as a "stunt", saying his party had been ready to form an executive for months.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since January.

The coalition led by the two biggest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, collapsed over a green energy scandal.

Formal talks were suspended without agreement at the start of July.