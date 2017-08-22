Newtownbutler crash: Passenger dies after being critically hurt
- 22 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 21-year-old man has died after being critically injured in a crash that killed another man on Sunday.
The man died on Tuesday after being taken to hospital following the crash on the Clones Road in Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.
The 22-year-old driver died at the scene of the collision.
A third man, also in his 20s, was hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening.