Cannabis worth £380,000 seized in Lisburn
- 22 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested three people after cannabis with a street value of £380,000 was seized in Lisburn.
A 48-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 63, were arrested after police stopped two vehicles in Ferguson Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Det Insp Pete Mullan said: "All three individuals remain in custody this evening assisting us with our enquiries."