Londonderry and north west hit by serious flooding

Image copyright Daniel O'Connell Image caption Flooding in Whitehouse near Londonderry

A number of motorists are believed to have been left stranded after serious flooding caused a number of roads to be closed in Londonderry and the north west.

The area was hit by heavy rain on Tuesday night.

The Department of Infrastructure said the Foyle Arena had opened from 23:00 BST to people affected by the flooding or left stranded by the conditions.

Among the roads closed are the Victoria Road, Foyle Road and Buncrana Road.

There were also reports of collapsed bridges on the Carnlough Road near Carrickmore, County Tyrone, and on Church Steet in Claudy, County Londonderry.

The Department of Infrastructure also said the following roads were impassable: the Glenshane Pass; Strabane Old Road; Skeoge Road; Eglinton Rod; Greysteel Road; Old Letterkenny Road; Letterkenny Roundabout, Claudy.

There are also reports of serious flooding in the Galliagh and Creggan areas of Derry.

The Department of Infrastructure also warned motorists and pedestrians to avoid areas of standing water as there are a "number of raised manholes that could endanger life".

The heavy rain came after a yellow weather warning was issued for many parts of Northern Ireland.

It was in force until 22:00 BST on Tuesday.