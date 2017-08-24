Pig's head left on Newtownards Islamic centre doorstep
24 August 2017
Northern Ireland
A pig's head has been left on the doorstep of an Islamic centre in Newtownards.
Graffiti was also painted on a wall of the building and the incidents are being treated as hate crimes.
Police said the pig's head was reported to them at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday and the graffiti at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.
They have appealed for anyone with any information about the incidents to contact them.