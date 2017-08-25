Two men arrested over loyalist activity in Londonderry

Image caption Both men were arrested on Friday

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with violent loyalist activity in Londonderry.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the city on Friday and is being held in relation to a shooting at a house in Bond Street in December 2016.

The second man, aged 44, was arrested in Belfast in relation to a number of terrorism offences.

Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.