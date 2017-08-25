20 families rehoused after floods hit north-west

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage showing the extent of flooding in Northern Ireland

Twenty families have been rehoused in emergency accommodation after this week's floods in the north-west destroyed their homes.

Roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in Wednesday's storms.

More than 100 people were rescued after 63% of August's average rainfall fell within nine hours.

Soldiers from the Irish army are being deployed in County Donegal on Friday to help with the clean-up operation.

Flash flooding meant more than 100 people had to be rescued from cars and houses in Donegal, Tyrone and Derry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flood-hit communities are bracing themselves for more heavy rain: The Irish weather service Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for County Donegal until 18:00 local time, with "further spells of heavy rain expected".

A platoon of 30 soldiers will co-ordinate the clean-up effort with Donegal County Council officials in Inishowen, where the scale of the disaster was described as "unprecedented and catastrophic".

'Vulnerable'

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) said 26 of its properties in the Londonderry area were badly damaged.

Eddie Doherty from the NIHE said the people who had been rehoused were a mix of vulnerable people, young people and older people.

Image copyright PA Image caption Londonderry residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past

He said the NIHE had appealed to private landlords and estate agents to make vacant houses available to them.

Rosemary Wright, who owns a damaged business in Eglinton which was not insured for flooding, said she was "devastated".

"If I have £100,000 it wouldn't cover the damage," she said.

"The whole of reception needs to be gutted and dug out. It's horrendous."

On Wednesday politicians queried preparations ahead of the weather warnings.

The Department of Infrastructure said it would investigate any problems with the NI Direct floodline, after many complaints callers could not get through during the crisis.

Owen McGivern, head of operations for the Department of Infrastructure and Rivers, said there were questions to be answered, and that the flood line number's performance would be reviewed.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A bridge collapsed in Church Street, Claudy, County Londonderry

An emergency payment has been made available to flood victims, which will provide affected householders with up to £1,000 for refurbishments, following inspections by council officials.

But the SDLP say the scheme should be extended to include non-domestic properties like businesses, community and sporting organisations.