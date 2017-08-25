Pedestrian dies in Newcastle, County Down collision
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after he was hit by a car in County Down on Thursday night.
Geoffrey Cartwright, 78, who was from the area, was on the South Promenade in Newcastle just before 23:00 BST when the crash happened.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, and causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail.