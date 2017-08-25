Mary McAleese fears border checks are inevitable post-Brexit

Image copyright RTE Image caption Mary McAleese is concerned about the implications of Brexit for the island of Ireland

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has said she would be heartbroken if Brexit meant she would have to show an identity card when crossing the border.

She fears checks between NI and the Republic of Ireland are an inevitable consequence of the UK leaving the EU.

In an interview with RTÉ following an event at the Edinburgh Festival, she described Brexit as like pulling a tooth with 10,000 roots.

The Belfast-born barrister was president between 1997 and 2011.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that will share a land border with an EU state post-Brexit.

In a recent paper, the British government stressed there should be no physical infrastructure, such as customs posts, at the border, which has almost 300 crossing points.