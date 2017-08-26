Up to 17,000 take part in annual 'last Saturday' parades

Image caption About 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution are expected to take part in this year's demonstrations

Up to 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution are taking part in parades at six locations across Northern Ireland.

The marches are known as the traditional "last Saturday" demonstrations.

The largest event is in Comber where up to 5,000 people are expected to take part.

Other demonstrations will be held in Antrim, Castledawson, Lisburn, Omagh and Aughnacloy.