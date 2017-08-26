Woman drowns in Loch Erne incident

From the section

Image caption Lough Erne is a popular tourist destination

A woman has drowned in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh.

The coastguard rescued two people from the water at the Round 'O' Jetty in Enniskillen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

The Round 'O' Jetty is a popular departure point for water bus tours and pleasure boat hire.