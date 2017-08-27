Pensioner robbed at house in Banbridge
- 27 August 2017
An 83-year-old man has been robbed at a house in Banbridge, County Down.
Police said three men with scarves around their faces entered the property in the Iveagh Walk area at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
One of the men held the pensioner in a chair in the living room, while the other two searched the house.
Police said the pensioner "was unharmed, but left shaken by the ordeal".