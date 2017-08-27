Suspect device removed after north Belfast security alert

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect device was found in the Stanhope Street area of Belfast (archive image)

A suspect device which was found outside a property in north Belfast has been taken away for further examination.

Army bomb experts attended the scene of a security alert in the Stanhope Street area on Saturday.

A number of people were moved from their homes during the alert.

Police said a suspicious object, which contained component parts, was taken away for further forensic examination.

They have appealed for information about the incident.