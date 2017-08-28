PSNI investigated over 'inappropriate tweets'

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The PSNI staff being investigated are all believed to be based in the Greater Belfast area

A number of police officers or Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) support staff are being investigated over allegations of inappropriate use of the social media network Twitter.

The PSNI confirmed that an inquiry was under way.

The Guardian reports that about "half a dozen" PSNI staff members are under investigation amid allegations of racist, sexist and sectarian tweets.

It says the staff are all believed to be based in the greater Belfast area.

It is understood the twitter accounts at the centre of the investigation - one of which regularly tweeted opinions about policing operations - have all been taken down.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, who is responsible for professional standards, said: "PSNI is examining material posted on personal social media accounts by a number of individuals and are undertaking investigations to establish if the individuals are all serving officers.

"At this stage it would be inappropriate to provide responses to queries raised in relation to one individual."

'Dry your eyes' apology

In a statement, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said it would "urge our officers to exercise great care and caution in their use of all social media platforms".

"There are dangers and pitfalls," said the statement. "There is also still a 'severe' threat to our officers and it's essential for their own safety, and the safety of their colleagues, that offices realise the risks and take all necessary precautions to avoid unnecessary attention."

This is not the first Twitter scandal to hit the PSNI: Last August, Chief Constable George Hamilton apologised for tweeting that an officer should "dry your eyes" after the individual raised concerns about working conditions.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating claims that Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has been trolled by a serving police officer.

A spokesman said the party had reported the account to police.

The Alliance leader is currently taking time away from politics as she undergoes treatment for endometriosis - a condition in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the womb grows outside the uterus.