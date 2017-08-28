House damaged in petrol bomb attack

Image caption It happened at about 01:00 BST on Monday on the Killyglen Road

A house has been damaged in a petrol bomb attack in Larne, County Antrim.

Police said the front window of the property was smashed and several petrol bombs were thrown into it, causing scorch damage to a front room.

It happened at about 01:00 BST on Monday on the Killyglen Road.

There was no one in the house at the time.