Homes evacuated in Newtownards 'gas leak'

From the section

Traffic has ground to a halt and a number of homes have been evacuated following a suspected gas leak in Newtownards.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as a number of streets in the County Down town have been cordoned off by police.

Emergency services are at the scene on High Street.

Residents report firefighters called door-to-door urging people to leave their homes shortly after 08:00 BST.

More details to follow.