Homes evacuated in Newtownards 'gas leak'
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Traffic has ground to a halt and a number of homes have been evacuated following a suspected gas leak in Newtownards.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as a number of streets in the County Down town have been cordoned off by police.
Emergency services are at the scene on High Street.
Residents report firefighters called door-to-door urging people to leave their homes shortly after 08:00 BST.
More details to follow.
Skip Twitter post by @VBrownChronicle
Part of High Street Newtownards closed off this morning pic.twitter.com/c0AaaTGgXs— Violet Brown (@VBrownChronicle) August 29, 2017
End of Twitter post by @VBrownChronicle