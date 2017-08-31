Hummer and plane in crime proceeds auction

Image copyright Wilsons Auctions Image caption Fancy a new run-around? Maybe this Hummer is for you...

Ever fancied owning a yacht, a plane, a Rolex or even just a bottle of really expensive bubbly? Now is your chance.

Wilsons Auctions in Belfast is holding a government auction with a range of luxury items set to go under the hammer later on Thursday.

All of the goods were seized by law enforcement agencies in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Amongst the items are a Cessna aircraft, a Hummer and a motor boat.

The auction is unreserved, meaning there will be no minimum bids required on any item.

Image copyright Picasa Image caption Or what about a Cessna? Remember you will have to park it somewhere

Highlights from the auction, which will be held online from 17:30 BST, include:

A fixed-wing single-engine Cessna 172RG plane

Sander, an 8.5m (28ft) yacht

Delfino, a 16.6m motor boat

A Hummer H2 estate

A Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes-Benz E220 and a BMW 520D

Fifty designer watches will go to the highest bidder, as will original paintings by the Bristol artist Anthony Amos.

Image copyright Wilsons Auctions Image caption A Breitling watch is not just for telling the time

At the more affordable end of the spectrum are a 1993 bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal champagne, a Sony Playstation 4 and a selection of Apple products including Macbooks and iPads.

Anyone thinking of bidding for the aircraft will be relieved to know they will not have to fly it home on the night - Wilsons have suggested they may fly its new owner to the airfield where it is being stored.

Wilsons Auctions is the contractor for police and law enforcement agencies across the UK and for An Garda Síochána (Irish police) in the Republic of Ireland.

Image copyright Wilsons Auctions Image caption Fancy cracking open a bottle of Louis Roederer '93 at your next barbeque?

Aidan Larkin, the group's asset recovery manager, explained the repossessed items were originally bought with "ill-gotten gains" which were "sometimes the proceeds of crime".

"Everything we sell in the unreserved government auction comes to us directly from a law enforcement agency or a liquidator," Mr Larkin told BBC News NI.

"Approximately £1m worth of stock is going under the hammer... and all of the money that we raise goes back into the public purse.

Image copyright Wilsons Auctions Image caption Delfino, a 16.6m motor boat, would be great for impressing the neighbours

He added that 99% of the lots were from proceeds-of-crime cases or confiscation orders.

"The asset isn't in anyway tainted, it is simply being sold off to pay a debt to the UK government or the Republic of Ireland government," said Mr Larkin.

Image copyright Wilsons Auction Image caption A Chanel watch might be a little more in your budget

He added that whilst there can be some "fun and excitement" with this type of auctions, it is a serious business, as often the proceeds of the sales have to go to an identified victim of crime or the Treasury.

"It's our responsibility to... ensure that we get the best selling price, but if people keep their wits about them, sometimes there is a bargain or two to be had," he said.