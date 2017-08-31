Serious crash closes Carryduff road
- 31 August 2017
A road between south Belfast and Carryduff has been closed following a serious collision, police say.
The A24 Saintfield Road is closed in both directions between the Manse Road and Carryduff roundabout.
Diversions are in place.
Police have warned motorists that the road will be closed for several hours and advised them to seek other routes.