County Down: Coastguard rescues three teenagers

From the section

Image caption Three Bangor coastguard boats and the RNLI attended

Three teenagers have been rescued after they got into difficulties while swimming off the County Down coast.

The coastguard were called at around 20:00 on Thursday.

A member of the public spotted the two boys and a girl clinging to rocks near Millisle and raised the alarm.

Three Bangor coastguard boats and the RNLI attended.