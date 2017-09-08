Ballycastle death driver to face 'substantial sentence'

Image copyright Mark Jamieson Image caption Shane Kinney admitted a number of charges, including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving

A man who was involved in a high speed car crash that resulted in the death of his cousin and another man, has been told to expect a "substantial sentence".

Shane Kinney admitted racing his cousin on 6 April 2015 on the Cushendall Road, Ballycastle.

His parents, Kevin and Sharon Kinney, pleaded guilty to trying to help their son hide evidence of his involvement in the crash.

All three will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The two men who died in the crash were Johnny Black, 19 and Robin Wilson, 26. Seven other people were injured.

Hidden car

On Friday, the court heard how Shane Kinney and his cousin, Robin, were "like brothers".

An eye-witness recalled hearing Shane Kinney say: "I've left them lying there dead. I've hidden my car," on the night of the incident.

The 23-year-old from Drones Road in Armoy, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

Shane Kinney's father, Kevin, 52, admitted perverting the course of justice by removing his son's car and obtaining parts to have damage to it repaired.

Image caption Two people were killed and seven were injured in the crash in 2015

His mother, Sharon Kinney, 50, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by removing the car after it was involved in the fatal Easter Monday crash.

The judge was told Shane Kinney's parents' response was a "hasty" and "human reaction".

'Substantial sentence'

A previous court hearing was told that two vehicles were found at the scene of the crash, one in which Mr Wilson had been travelling, and the other in which Mr Black had been travelling.

However, investigations led police to believe a third vehicle was involved, a blue Volkswagen Golf, identified as belonging to Shane Kinney.

No damage was found to his car when he presented himself to police two days after the crash.

Image copyright Mark Jamieson Image caption Kevin Kinney admitted perverting the course of justice

But officers believed car parts were stolen in a scrap yard in Armoy and were fitted to the vehicle and forensic evidence matched the parts to a car in the yard.

Witnesses also placed Shane Kinney at the scene of the crash with damage to his car.

Image copyright Mark Jamieson Image caption Sharon Kinney also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice

On Friday, the judge said he would sentence all three family members on Tuesday, adding that Shane Kinney should expect a "substantial prison term".