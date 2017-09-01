Northern Ireland

Man airlifted from Mournes with suspected arm fracture

Photo of Mourne Mountain rescue at the scene Image copyright Mourne Mountain Rescue
Image caption Man rescued from Mourne Mountains

A man was rescued from the Mourne mountains on Friday evening.

He was treated for suspected arm and shoulder fractures.

The man then was winched on board Irish coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 and taken to hospital.

Northern Ireland ambulance service also attended the scene.

More on this story