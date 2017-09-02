In pictures: Fifth Belfast Tattoo takes place in Belfast
The fifth Belfast Tattoo, which started on Thursday, is taking place at the SSE Arena, with the final event on Saturday evening.
-
Pacemaker
-
PAcemaker
Performers on stage at the Belfast Tattoo. The three-day event continues on Saturday.
-
Pacemaker
The live show in the SSE Arena lasted about two hours
-
PAcemaker
Belfast High School Choir performed on Friday evening
-
The Belfast Tattoo
The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team on Friday
-
Belfast Tattoo
Belfast Tattoo Massed Pipe Bands
-
Cliff Mason
Performers on stage at the Belfast Tattoo
-
Royal Air Force
Two Royal Air Force Tornado Jets, like the ones pictured, did a fly over at the SSE Arena on Thursday