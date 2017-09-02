In pictures: Fifth Belfast Tattoo takes place in Belfast

The fifth Belfast Tattoo, which started on Thursday, is taking place at the SSE Arena, with the final event on Saturday evening.

  • Performers on stage at the Belfast Tattoo Pacemaker

    The fifth Belfast Tattoo has been taking place at the SSE Arena.

  • performers at the tattoo PAcemaker

    Performers on stage at the Belfast Tattoo. The three-day event continues on Saturday.

  • Pacemaker Pacemaker

    The live show in the SSE Arena lasted about two hours

  • Belfast High School Choir performed PAcemaker

    Belfast High School Choir performed on Friday evening

  • The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team from Friday The Belfast Tattoo

    The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team on Friday

  • Belfast Tattoo Massed Pipe Bands Belfast Tattoo

    Belfast Tattoo Massed Pipe Bands

  • performers at the tattoo Cliff Mason

    Performers on stage at the Belfast Tattoo

  • Royal Air Force Royal Air Force

    Two Royal Air Force Tornado Jets, like the ones pictured, did a fly over at the SSE Arena on Thursday

