In Pictures: Air show in Portrush attracts crowds

Thousands turn out for the first day of the annual Air Waves International Airshow in County Antrim.

  • RAF Grob Tutor Mark 1 Press Eye

  • The RNLI Lifeboat the Air Waves Portrush Northern Ireland International Airshow Press Eye

  • Lt Cdr Marty van Duin (pilot) and Lt Cdr Chris Grey (observer) with the Royal Navy Wildcat HMA2. Press Eye

  • Spectators on the East Strand watch the RAF Typhoon plane at the Air Waves Portrush Northern Ireland International Airshow. Kelvin Boyes

  • The Ulster Gliding Club Glider. Press Eye

  • The Royal Navy Wildcat HMA2. Press Eye

  • Spectators on the East Strand watch the Catalina plane at the Air Waves Portrush Northern Ireland International Airshow Kelvin Boyes

  • The Wildcat Aerobatics Press Eye

  • loach Press Eye

