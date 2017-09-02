RTÉ criticised for cutting off Northern Ireland on map

Image copyright RTE Image caption The map suggests a coastline along the Northern Ireland - Republic of Ireland land border

Former Environment Minister Mark H Durkan and Sinn Féin's deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald have hit out at RTÉ's use of a map which cut off Northern Ireland.

The map was featured in Friday night's Late Late Show.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy was talking to Dr Eva Grossmann about the correlation between location and mortality.

RTÉ said the map reflected the information gathered from the census carried out in Ireland in 2016.

Image copyright Twitter

Mark H Durkan MLA said he was deeply offended by the map which depicted the island of Ireland with Northern Ireland missing.

Sinn Féin's deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald called the map an "aberration."

Image copyright Twitter

RTÉ said the discussion on Friday night's Late Late Show was previewing Ireland's Health Divide - a documentary which used data from Ireland's most recent census.

"The map shown on the Late Late Show reflected the counties covered by the 2016 census," an RTÉ spokeswoman said.