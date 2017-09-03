Grandmother and children escape injury as shots fired

A grandmother and two children have escaped injury after two shots were fired at house in Lurgan.

The shots were fired through the living room window of a house in Shimna Walk at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

A woman in her 50s and her two young grandchildren were in the house at the time of the incident - the children were upstairs asleep.

Detectives said a man was seen running away from the scene and appealed for any witnesses.

Det Insp Stephen Harvey said; "We are carrying out a number of follow-up enquiries and we're particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

"If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact police on the non-emergency number.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."