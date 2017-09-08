Police officer held in social media probe

Image caption The officer was arrested in relation to the alleged misuse of misuse of social media such as twitter

A serving police officer has been arrested by Police Ombudsman investigators.

The officer was arrested in relation to the alleged misuse of misuse of social media such as twitter.

The arrest comes amid a wider Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into misuse of social media by police officers.

A number of police officers or support staff are being investigated over claims of inappropriate use of Twitter.

The PSNI confirmed late last month that an inquiry into accounts from individuals claiming to be police officers was under way.

The Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire initiated the investigation after receiving allegations about an officer.

The Ombudsman's Office is understood to also be dealing with a number of complaints from members of the public, including concerns over leaked confidential information and abusive comments posted on social media.