St Paul's Primary School Irvinestown evacuated after alert

Image caption The alert was at the school on the Lisnarick Raod

A County Fermanagh primary school has been evacuated due to a security alert.

Parents at St Paul's Primary School were asked to collect their children shortly after 09:00 BST after an object was seen on the school gates.

More than 200 children who were at the school were moved to another school hall nearby, before being sent home.

Police removed a number of items for forensic examination, and appealed to the public for any further information as the security alert ended at 16:30.

'Something hanging on gate'

"When it comes to public safety we cannot take chances, and we would like to thank local people and the wider community in Irvinestown for their patience and understanding," said Insp Rory Hoy.

School principal Anne Molloy said that while it was not what they wanted at the beginning of the school year, she was glad all the children were safe.

"We noticed something hanging on the nursery gate and we just phoned the police straight away because we knew it was something unusual," she said.

"Then the police came and suggested that we would have to evacuate the building.

"The children weren't distressed, they were moved calmly from the building."

Ulster Unionist Councillor Diana Armstrong said: "Sadly there have been a number of incidents in the Irvinestown area recently.

"I have no idea if they are all linked, but would encourage the public to support the police in these matters."