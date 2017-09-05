Stormont deadlock: Simon Coveney to meet NI parties

Image copyright Reuters Image caption All-party talks had been expected to resume by the end of the summer

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is expected to meet the Stormont parties later as talks to resolve an eight-month political impasse continue.

On Monday, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire warned that the window of opportunity to restore devolution was rapidly closing.

He met all five main parties and urged them to act to get the Assembly and Executive back up and running.

If not, then the government would have to legislate for an NI budget, he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Simon Coveney is to join talks aimed at getting the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive back up and running

Image copyright Reuters Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster said Sinn Féin 'are the barrier and will continue to be the barrier' to restoring the Executive

The Northern Ireland executive collapsed in January, and the last round of power-sharing talks ended in stalemate in June.

The two largest parties, the unionist DUP and republican Sinn Féin, blame each other for the lack of progress.

Their government broke down over a number of issues with the final straw for Sinn Féin being the DUP's handling of a botched green energy scheme.

If agreement cannot be reached, Mr Brokenshire is under a legal duty to call a fresh election, but he is understood to be reluctant to do that.