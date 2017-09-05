Rockwell Collins: Union seeks assurances over aerospace jobs in Kilkeel

Image caption The former B/E Aerospace plant in Kilkeel was bought by US firm Rockwell Collins last year

A trade union is seeking assurances over jobs after a $30bn (£23bn) takeover deal which includes a County Down factory making aircraft seats.

The former B/E Aerospace plant employs about 800 people in Kilkeel.

It was bought over last year by US firm Rockwell Collins, which is now to be sold to another American company, United Technologies Corporation (UTC).

The trade union, Unite, is trying to find out the impact, if any, for the Kilkeel operation.

However, the situation may remain unclear until the takeover completes later this year.

The tie-up between UTC and Rockwell is one of the biggest deals in aviation history.

UTC owns Pratt and Whitney who make jet engines used by Airbus, Bombardier and Embraer.

The Kilkeel factory manufactures a large proportion of the world's first class and business class aircraft seats.

As well as the 800 staff, hundreds more people are employed in the supply chain.