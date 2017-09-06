Danske Bank customers in NI hit by IT problems

Danske Bank in Northern Ireland is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its computer systems.

The issues are affecting the bank's website, its online banking and its automated teller machines (ATMs).

The problems began at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

The bank has apologised to its customers on social media and said that it is working to fix the problems but that it does not have a "definite timescale" for the issues to be solved.

In a statement issued on Twitter the bank said: "We are currently experiencing technical issues which are affecting a number of systems including ATMs, our website, online banking and mobile banking.

"You can still use your card in non-Danske ATMs and for some [point of sale] transactions.

"We are working hard to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible and apologise sincerely for any inconvenience this may cause you.

"We'll post any further updates on Twitter."