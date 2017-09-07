Danske Bank cash machines 'working again'

Danske Bank cash machines which were affected by a technical problem on Wednesday are now working again, the bank has said.

The bank added that its personal banking app, which was also affected, is also operational again.

The company has apologised to its customers for "any inconvenience".

The problems began at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday and involved the bank's website, its online banking and its automated teller machines (ATMs).

Dankse Bank has 400,000 customers in Northern Ireland with about 180,000 using its e-banking services.