Prince Harry on first visit to Northern Ireland

Image copyright Kensington Palace Image caption Prince Harry met ambulance service staff in Ballymena

Prince Harry is making his first official visit to Northern Ireland with a series of engagements beginning in Ballymena, County Antrim.

He is opening the town's new £5m ambulance station, which also houses the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's regional HQ.

Prince Harry was given a tour of some of the vehicles and ambulances used and a demonstration of paramedic skills

The prince will also visit Belfast and Hillsborough Castle, County Down.

In Belfast, Prince Harry will visit the peacebuilding organisation Co-operation Ireland.

He will meet a range of youth organisations from across Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Kensington Palace Image caption The prince received a demonstration from the ambulance hazardous area response team

The event is being hosted at The MAC in the Cathedral Quarter and afterwards the prince hopes to meet members of the public at St Anne's Square.

About 2,000 guest are invited to the final event of the visit - a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

Prince Harry's visit to Northern Ireland coincides with the first day of school for his nephew, Prince George.

To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace has tweeted archive photos of Prince Harry and his brother on their first days at school.

Unlike many other senior members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry, who turns 33 next week, has never carried out a formal engagement in Northern Ireland before.