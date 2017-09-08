Marks and Spencer 'proud' at having stayed in NI through Troubles

Within the Great British retail institution that is Marks and Spencer, Belfast is held in special regard.

The chain has marked 50 years of its store on Donegall Place, taking satisfaction that it did not retreat from Northern Ireland during the bombs of the Troubles.

Its chief executive, Steve Rowe, said: "We are proud of the fact we stayed through the Troubles.

"That reflects the passion our staff and customers have for the business."

On opening day in Belfast in 1967, as many as 120,000 people are said to have passed through its doors.

Image caption Marks and Spencer opened in Belfast in 1967 and resisted the temptation to leave during the troubles

By its second week of trading, the Belfast store was breaking records, taking more money than the branch in London's Marble Arch.

Former employee June Kelso remembers the first day fondly.

'No pushing or fighting'

"Within the first half an hour of opening, you could not see the floor for so many people.

"We had to close the doors to let so many out, then so many in.

"There was no pushing or fighting. The customers were very lady-like."

Image caption Mark and Spencer is now celebrating 50 years of trading in Belfast and has announced 80 new jobs for Craigavon

But now the national retailer finds itself working through tough conditions - annual profits fell by almost two thirds last year following a costly overhaul of the business.

Stores have closed in Great Britain but in Northern Ireland the company is expanding on its existing 20 stores.

It used the occasion of its half-century to announce a new food outlet in Craigavon, County Armagh, creating 80 jobs when it opens next year.

Mr Rowe said the move demonstrated "its continued commitment to the region", where the company has 3,000 employees.