Tom Elliott and John Larkin settle defamation case

A former UUP leader has settled a defamation case brought by Attorney General John Larkin over radio comments about his impartiality in dealing with NI's past.

Mr Larkin QC sued Tom Elliott after he appeared as a guest on BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show last year.

The case centred on suggestions of a difference in approach approach to terrorist killings and those by security forces.

In court on Friday, a lawyer for Mr Elliott said his client regretted any embarrassment caused to the attorney general.

It was confirmed that a resolution had been reached.

Under the terms of the settlement a statement was read out by senior counsel representing Mr Elliott.

"On 20 April 2016, during the course of a live debate on the Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster show, Mr Elliott made a number of statements which may have been taken to imply that the attorney general, John Larkin, had failed to discharge his professional duties impartially and with fairness.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Larkin QC sued Mr Elliott after he appeared as a guest on BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show last year

"Mr Elliott wishes to confirm that he did not intend to impugn the integrity of Mr Larkin or for any such inferences to be taken from his statements.

"Mr Elliott regrets any embarrassment which this may have caused Mr Larkin."

Outside court, libel lawyer Paul Tweed, who represented the attorney general, said his client was pleased the matter had been resolved.