Man arrested in Belfast charged over GAA ticket scam
- 9 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police have charged a 30-year-old man with fraud by false representation and theft.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The charges follow the man's arrest in Belfast in connection with a number of offences, including an online GAA All Ireland Final ticketing scam.
The All-Ireland Gaelic Football final takes place on Sunday, 17 September.