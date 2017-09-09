Man arrested in Belfast charged over GAA ticket scam

From the section

Image copyright ©INPHO/James Crombie Image caption Dublin and Mayo will meet in the final for the second year in a row

Police have charged a 30-year-old man with fraud by false representation and theft.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The charges follow the man's arrest in Belfast in connection with a number of offences, including an online GAA All Ireland Final ticketing scam.

The All-Ireland Gaelic Football final takes place on Sunday, 17 September.