New hotel opens in former Harland and Wolff drawing offices

A new hotel is to open on Sunday in the former drawing offices of the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

The four-star Titanic hotel, which has created approximately 90 jobs, has 119 rooms.

It was developed by a partnership of the Titanic Foundation, Titanic Quarter and Harcourt Developments.

There is a significant amount of hotel development taking place in Belfast which should boost room supply by around one third by the end of 2019.

The drawing offices project has cost around £28m, which included a £5m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote has helped the Belfast hotel sector as the decline in sterling makes it cheaper for foreign visitors to come to the UK.

In 2016 Belfast hotels reached a record high room occupancy rate of 83.5%.