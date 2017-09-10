Dalai Lama begins visit to Londonderry

Image caption The Dalai Lama will be guest of honour at a public talk entitled 'Compassion in Action' in the Millennium Forum on Sunday

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is due to begin a two day visit to Northern Ireland later.

He is visiting Londonderry as the patron of charity Children in Crossfire, as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Dalai Lama has visited Northern Ireland several times, in October 2000, November 2005 and April 2013.

He will be guest of honour at a public talk entitled 'Compassion in Action' in the Millennium Forum on Sunday.

The charity said other well-known local and international speakers, and entertainers will also feature in the event.

Richard Moore, director of Children in Crossfire, said: "It is a great honour and privilege for him to come to Derry.

"I still have to pinch myself every time I think that he's agreed to come.

"The Dalai Lama would say compassion without action is no good. It's ok feeling empathy but unless you take action then compassion's not good enough".